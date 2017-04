Cypress Semiconductor (CY +3% ) came off a trading halt and is up 2.4% after hours after posting beats on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings.

EPS rose 86% on a non-GAAP basis, and core Cypress revenue came in at a record.

Revenue by unit: MCD, $317.9M (up 8% Q/Q); MPD, $213.97M (down 9% Q/Q).

For Q2, it's forecasting revenues of $530M-$560M (vs. consensus for $533.9M), margin of 40-41%, and EPS of $0.14-$0.18 (in line with consensus for $0.16).

Press Release