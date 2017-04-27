Comcast on auction: No current spectrum plans, mobile product doesn't need it

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is speaking up about its spectrum purchases (and sales) in the recent FCC Broadcast Incentive Auction with a statement saying it's "pleased" with the outcome, but it has no current plans for acquired airwaves.

In the reverse auction, NBC sold at attractive prices in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, for total proceeds of $481.6M.

"Additionally, with the purchase of $1.7 billion of spectrum that covers 88% of our footprint and most of the footprint of each of our top 25 markets, Comcast made a strategically compelling investment at historically low prices," it continues.

"We have no current plans for the acquired spectrum and note that the spectrum will not be cleared by the FCC and available for use for several years. The launch and growth of our Xfinity Mobile product is not dependent on this purchased spectrum.”