Dow Chemical eyes expansion of four key consumer businesses

Dow Chemical (DOW -1.8% ) drifts lower even after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and forecasting increasing revenue in the current quarter.

Dow says Q1 results were supported by robust demand in its consumer focused businesses, with sales rising in four of its five businesses, falling only in its agriculture unit, which fell 5% Y/Y to $1.6B on lower herbicides and insecticides sales in Asia Pacific and weak demand for corn seeds in North America.

The company sees Q2 sales of $13.3B-$13.8B, above the analyst consensus estimate of $13.2B.

Dow will expand the four key consumer businesses - packaging, infrastructure, transportation and consumer care - upon its proposed merger with DuPont, CEO Andrew Liveris said in today's earnings conference call.

DuPont said yesterday that it expected its deal with Dow to close in August, after repeated delays due to strict regulatory scrutiny.