AOL's Armstrong assembling leaders for post-Yahoo Oath

AOL chief Tim Armstrong is setting up leadership for Oath, the umbrella of brands that AOL parent Verizon (VZ -1.5% ) is taking on in buying the core Internet services from Yahoo (YHOO +0.2% ).

He's tapping Yahoo's Atte Lahtiranta to lead tech, Verizon's Ralf Jacob to manage digital media, and AOL president (and former Yahoo) Tim Mahlman to lead advertising tech.

He named 10 other execs to the leadership team, and says that David Filo will help Lahtiranta, Jay Rossiter, Laurie Mann and Bill Pence create an expanded tech council for the company.