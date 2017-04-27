AngloGold stops plans for major Colombian mine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says it is halting plans to develop its La Colosa project in Colombia, which would have been one of the world’s largest open-pit gold mines.

AU, which has been carrying out exploration work at the site for 14 years, says it is responding to last month's vote in which residents in March overwhelmingly backed a mining ban in the region.

AU has invested ~$900M in Colombia since 2006 and La Colosa - which the company hoped would yield 28M oz. of gold - was the largest of its three projects in the country.