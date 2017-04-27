Bidu -4.2% despite profit beat; CFO changing units

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 4.2% lower out of Q1 earnings where profits slipped 11% on a headline basis but beat expectations.

Meanwhile, the company's chief financial officer, Jennifer Li, is leaving to head the company's investment firm Baidu Capital as its chief executive.

Revenues grew 7%; Mobile revenue made up 70% of the total, vs. a year-ago 60%. Operating profit of 2B yuan (about $291.4M) fell 9.3%.

"We are pleased to report solid performance in the first quarter, as we focused on our core business and AI-enabled new business initiatives including our AI-cloud, financial services, DuerOS, and autonomous driving, all of which hold tremendous long-term potential," says COO Qi Lu, brought in in January to refocus the business from mobile-first to AI-first.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of 20.47B yuan to 20.98B yuan ($2.97B-$3.05B, vs. consensus for $3.046B).

Press Release