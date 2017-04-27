Graham Holdings sells Kaplan college chain to Purdue for $1

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) has unloaded its for-profit Kaplan college chain -- by selling it to a public university.

Purdue will buy Kaplan and make it a third, on-line focused tier (along with the main campus and three commuter campuses in Indiana).

In an atypical deal, Purdue is paying just $1 in the transaction, while Kaplan will continue operating the system in a nonprofit structure. That nonprofit will pay Graham for the operations under a 30-year contract, with an option to buy out that deal.

With $617M in revenue in 2016, Kaplan Higher Education makes up a big percentage of overall Graham revenue. Graham will now get 12.5% of the new nonprofit's revenue after expenses and fees are paid.