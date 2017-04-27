Adamas Pharmaceuticals names chief operating officer

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has tapped Richard King as the chief operating officer it wants to lead commercialization of Parkinson's disease treatment ADS-5102.

Most recently, King was COO at the Scripps Research Institute, and he previously served as president and CEO of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas is working toward potential approval and launch of ADS-5102 (amantadine), extended release capsules that would be the first treament for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in those with Parkinson's disease.

The company's new drug application has a PDUFA date of August 24.