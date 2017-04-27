Uber's Levandowski reduces lead role as Waymo lawsuit proceeds

Anthony Levandowski -- the engineer leading the self-driving vehicles unit at Uber (Private:UBER), and the center of controversy due to his former work at Google (GOOG, GOOGL) -- will step aside from some of his duties at Uber during a lawsuit filed by Google's unit, Waymo.

He's not leaving Uber, but will not work on lidar sensors (key to the dispute) while the litigation proceeds. Eric Meyhofer will take his place for the time being.

He's been charged by Waymo with taking 14,000 files with him out of the company when he left to create truck startup Otto, and then shortly thereafter got Otto acquired by Uber. Waymo has sued Uber for intellectual property theft and patent infringement tied to work on copying Waymo's lidar sensors.