Eurozone inflation picks up again

Eurozone inflation rebounded in April, with the annual rate climbing to 1.9% after taking a surprising tumble to 1.5% in the previous month.

That pushes annual consumer price rises closer to the ECB's target of just under 2%.

Reason for the spike? The main force was a big increase in energy costs, which were 7.5% higher.

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, GF, EWQ, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT