Sanofi Q1 top line up 11%; earnings up 425% on sale of animal heath unit; shares ahead 2% premarket

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Q1 results (€M): Total Revenues: 8,648 (+11.1%); Sanofi Genzyme: 1,379 (+15.5%); Diabetes & Cardiovascular: 1,419 (-7.7%); General Medicines & Emerging Markets: 3,725 (+2.2%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,341 (+42.7%); Sanofi Pasteur: 784 (+22.2%).

Net Income: 5,701 (+424.5%); EPS: 4.52 (+438.1%) (includes gain on sale of animal health business).

Key product sales: Lantus: 1,226 (-14.1%); Lovenox: 415 (+2.2%); Plavix: 380 (-1.8%); Aubagio: 371 (+29.7%); Renvela/Renagel: 246 (+2.1%); Toujeo: 192 (+78.6%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 190 (+12.7%); Cerezyme: 176 (-4.9%); Fabrazyme: 177 (+15.4%).

Key data readout: top-line results from Phase 4 ODYSSEY OUTCOMES study of Praluent (alirocumab) expected in Q1 2018. Enrollment target of 18,600 completed in November 2015. Scheduling of two-year follow-ups underway.

2017 Guidance: Earnings -3% on constant currency basis, +3 - 4% with currency impact.