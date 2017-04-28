Colgate-Palmolive warns on global uncertainty

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic revenue increased 0.5% in Q1.

Sales in North America fell 5% Y/Y. Unit volume was down 0.5% and pricing was 0.5% lower. U.S. toothpaste market share held steady at 35.6%.

Latin America sales were up 9% on flat unit volume. Pricing was up 7% and F/X contributed positively two full percentage points.

The company's gross margin rate was 60.3% of sales vs. 59.8% a year ago and 61.2% consensus. Operating margin increased 20 bps to 24.7%.

Looking ahead, Colgate-Palmolive sees 2017 revenue up at a low single-digit rate and flat EPS growth. Organic sales are seen running below prior guidance for a 4% to 7% gain.

"As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging," says CEO Ian Cook.

