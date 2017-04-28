FDA accepts sarilumab BLA resubmission, action date May 22

The FDA accepts for review the resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not responded adequately or are intolerant of one or more disease modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The agency's action date for the Class I response is May 22.

The regulator issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in late October 2016 regarding the original filing citing deficiencies at Sanofi's "fill and finish" manufacturing site.

The companies' marketing application in Europe should be approved in June. Sarilumab was OK'd in Canada in February.