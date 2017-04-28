Earnings push futures higher

Stocks are looking to close out April in the green, while U.S. equity index futures head 0.1% higher following yesterday's earnings deluge.

Investors are also getting ready for this mornings Q1 GDP report, while weighing a possible government shutdown and "major conflict" with North Korea.

Oil is up 0.9% at $49.43/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1269/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.31%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV