WisdomTree higher as profit falls, but tops estimates

Q1 net income of $6.9M or $0.05 per share vs. $12.1M and $0.09 one year ago.

U.S.-listed end-of-quarter AUM of $419B down 5.2% Y/Y; average AUM of $41.3B down 9.2%.

European-listed end-of-quarter AUM of $1.35B up 52.7%. Canadian-listed AUM of $72.9M.

Total revenues of $54.6M down 10.3% Y/Y; pretax margin of 27.1% down 850 basis points. Just U.S. business, pretax margin of 34.2% down 660 basis points.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: WisdomTree Investments beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 28)