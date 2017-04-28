GM higher after riding North America profits

General Motors (NYSE:GM) generated $3.4B in EBIT profit in North America in Q1. The automaker's EBIT-adjusted margin rate rose to 11.7% from 8.7%. Results were particularly strong in the U.S., where GM's retail market share rose to 16.9%.

EBIT-adjusted losses were reported in Europe and South America, while GM Financial showed a $300M EBIT-adjusted gain.

"Our frst-quarter results refect our resolve to grow proftably and demonstrate the strong earnings power of this company," says GM CEO Mary Barra.

