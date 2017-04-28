Treasury yields ignore slow GDP report, head higher

U.S. economic output slowed to its weakest pace in three years during Q1, according to the government's first estimate of GDP. The slow read - just 0.7% growth vs. estimates for 1.2%, and 2.1% in Q4 - may have been somewhat priced in thanks to the steady erosion in the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker (it saw just 0.2% growth).

Plus, the calendar is turning to May and we're talking about data from Jan-Mar - pretty ancient news as far as markets are concerned.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up three basis points to 2.33%.

TLT -0.5% , TBT +1%

