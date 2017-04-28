Boston Beer gets a ratings pop

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are on watch after Susquehanna lifts the beer stock to a Positive rating on its view that it found a bottom at $140.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic dives into numbers: "With projected net cash of ~$230Mn by YE18 (annual EBITDA of $165Mn; 12.5Mn shares) and consensus EPS of $6.16 by then, SAM trades at 19.7x 2018 EPS ex cash, and at 15.5x assuming 2x net debt to EBITDA. We deem the valuation compelling."

Zuanic boosts the firm's price target on SAM to $179 from $154.

