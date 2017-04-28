Consumers snooze in Q1

Consumer spending increased just 0.3% in Q1 as a bump in inflation, delayed tax refunds and shopping ambivalence factored in. A lower level of home heating was also a consideration due to moderate weather in some areas of the U.S.

Spending on larger ticket items such as cars and home appliances dropped, while services spending also came in weak.

Economists think that consumer spending is likely to pick back up, pointing to personal savings rates and consumer confidence readings, although that momentum won't be reflected in upcoming Q1 reports from retailers such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy's (NYSE:M), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

A host of companies-- ranging from Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) -- have already tipped off some consumer spending hesitancy.

Retail ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, IYK, FXD, IYC, FDIS, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.