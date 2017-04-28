Expense cuts and buybacks assist Franklin Resources results

Q1 net income of $420.7M or $0.74 per share vs. $360.4M and $0.61 one year ago.

Operating income of $555.5M up 3% Y/Y; operating expenses of $1.045B down 3%; operating margin of 34.7% up 140 basis points. Lower expenses led by an 8% cut in comp and benefits, 12% cut in occupancy, 5% cut in general and other.

4M shares bought back during quarter for $166.8M. Float of 562.1M shares vs. 570.3M shares six months earlier.

Ending AUM of $740B up 3% from Q4, flat from one year ago. Net flows of negative $11B in Q1, negative $14.4B in Q4, negative $20.8B a year ago.

84% of equity and hybrid AUM made the top two peer group quintiles over a one-year period; 34% over three-year; 72% over five-year, and 77% over 10-year.

