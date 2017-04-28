More on Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q1

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports tire unit volume fell 4% to 40M in Q1.

Original equipment unit volume declined 8% Y/Y, primarily driven by lower U.S. auto production in the quarter.

Replacement tire shipments slipped 2% Y/Y.

Segment sales: North America: $2B (flat); EMEA: $1.24B (-1%); Asia Pacific: $502M (+3%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 150 bps to 25.3%.

Segment operating margin: North America: 10.9% (-240 bps); EMEA: 7.9% (+150 bps); Asia Pacific: 14.5% (-170 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate down 100 bps to 10.4%.