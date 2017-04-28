Chevron +1.8% after routing Q1 earnings forecasts

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +1.8% premarket after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and swinging from a year-ago loss, helped by rising crude oil prices and cost cuts, with revenues surging 42%.

Excluding one-time items from asset sales in Indonesia and elsewhere, CVX earned $1.23/share during the quarter; it's a strong beat either way.

CVX says Q1 U.S. upstream operations earned $80M, compared with an $850M loss in the year-ago quarter, while international upstream earned $1.4B, vs. a $609M loss a year earlier.

Q1 U.S. downstream operations earned $469M, compared with earnings of $247M a year ago, while international downstream earned $457M, vs. $488M in earnings in last year's Q1.

CVX's total Q1 production rose 0.4% to 2.67M boe/day, partly to increases in the Permian Basin.