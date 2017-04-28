Credit concerns bang Synchrony Financial for 15%

The company reported Q1 earnings of $499M or $0.61 per share, missing estimates by a full $0.12 per share. At issue was a $403M increase in loan loss provisions to $1.3B.

While some of this was due to loan growth (theoretically a good thing), loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier. Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%. Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total rose to 6.37% from 5.5%.

A bull on the stock, Nomura's Bill Carcache says things need to be put in perspective. Management blames higher provisions on growth, and credit "normalization" - i.e. the cycle is not turning. As long as labor markets stay healthy net charge-offs and reserve rates will eventually stop rising.

Previously: Synchrony Financial misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 28)