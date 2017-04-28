Gigamon -16% after downbeat guidance, downgrades

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) is off 16.3% premarket after posting Q1 earnings that contained disappointing guidance and news that it would replace its head of sales.

Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Neutral on the guidance, noting a return to growth may take longer than expected. It's lowering its price target to $29, 19% downside from yesterday's close.

William Blair also went to Market Perform from Outperform, with analyst Jason Ader saying "we are not throwing in the towel" on the firm but acknowledging it's hard to recommend shares with a potential reset ahead. Overhauling the enterprise go-to-market strategy is "clearly needed but will take time, with no guarantees of success in a fast-evolving market."