eXp World Holdings will add two agents to board of directors

eXp World Holdings (OTCQB:EXPI) will be adding two eXp Realty agents to the Company's Board of Directors, to become an agent-centric real estate brokerage company.

"Agent ownership should come with leadership and it's a huge win that we will now be able to have the 'Voice of the Agent' on our Board, engaging with our senior leadership, and providing valuable feedback and insight at the highest level in the organization," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman.

Directors Jason Gesing and Gene Frederick have volunteered to transition off the Board over the next year to make room for the two new positions.

