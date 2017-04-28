Diageo seen as long-term Anheuser-Busch InBev target

Exane BNP Paribas says that there is strategic merit in either Anheuser-Busch InBev or 3G Capital buying Diagego (NYSE:DEO), but thinks a deal isn't feasible for at least a few more years.

The French banking giant speculates that A-B's focus could turn to Diageo if the beer giant passes on a Coca-Cola and PepsiCo combination.

The slow pace of beer sales in key markets has many analysts expecting even more consolidation in the beverage sector.

Diageo trades at about 22.2X this year's consensus EPS estimate.