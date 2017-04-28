Stocks show little effect from soft GDP data, latest earnings

Stocks open in mixed fashion as investors digest the latest round of earnings reports and data indicating slower U.S. economic growth during Q1; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Among the many influential companies reporting their quarterly results since yesterday's close, Alphabet and Amazon are off to strong starts after beating top and bottom line estimates, but Intel has slipped ~2.5% despite reporting upbeat earnings and issuing positive guidance.

European markets are little changed, with France's CAC +0.1% , Germany's DAX flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

U.S. Treasury prices ticked lower following economic data including the advance estimate of Q1 GDP, which came in at a lower than expected expansion of 0.7%; the benchmark 10-year yield trades 3 bps higher at 2.33%.