Analysts defend long-term Starbucks thesis

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) trades lower after the company's light report on comparable sales creates some anxiety, however several analysts are turning their focus on the late quarter momentum cited by SBUX management. Shares are down off their all-time high of $61.94 printed yesterday.

Bernstein stick with an Outperform rating on Starbucks and bumps its price target to $67 on its view menu innovation is working.

Wells Fargo says the long-term bull thesis is very much intact, and notes that 350 underperforming stores out of a base of 26K hit FQ2 results. Starbucks is in a review process on the Teavana mall-based stores that created the drag.

Nomura holds on to its Buy rating and $70 PT, pointing to the Roastery business and digital as performance drivers.

A common theme from the sell-side analysts is that the chain's digital hiccups will be worked out.

On CNBC, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz delivered a bit of shocker when he noted that the average ticket in a Roastery store is $20, compared to $5 at regular stores. The company plans to open a four-level Roastery flagship on Michigan Avenue in Chicago sometime in 2019. The location is the largest space yet that Starbucks has reserved for the high-end concept.

During the conference call, Schultz noted that Starbucks opens a new store in China every 15 hours, a pace seen continuing for decades.

Starbucks earnings call transcript

Previously: Starbucks EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 27)

Previously: Comparable sales a touch light at Starbucks (April 27)