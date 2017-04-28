Westinghouse says to operate normally in Asia and Europe despite Chapter 11

Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) Westinghouse Electric unit will continue operating normally in Asia and Europe, despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, says Westinghouse's president for Asia.

After decoupling the U.S. AP1000 nuclear reactors, the rest of Westinghouse's operations is "very healthy and profitable... new plant construction, fuel, service, decommissioning - we anticipate an ownership change," according to the executive, adding that there has been "high interest from the financial community."

Four 1,000 MW medium-sized nuclear reactors designed by Westinghouse are under construction in China, while billions of dollars of cost overruns have jeopardized the prospects for four nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S.