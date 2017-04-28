Retail landlords mull lame spending data, head lower

Q1 GDP growth of 0.7% was the slowest in three years, but the personal consumption component edged up by just 0.3% - the weakest since 2009.
Delayed tax refunds and a warmer-than-normal winter (lower heating oil purchases) are handy excuses for economy bulls, and most economists expect a pick-up.
Retail landlords: Simon Property (SPG -1.4%), General Growth (GGP -0.9%), Kimco (KIM -1.2%), PREIT (PEI -1.3%), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -1.2%), Whitestone REIT (WSR -0.8%), Kite Realty(KRG -2.5%), Realty Income (O -1.2%), Vereit (VER -1.8%), National Retail (NNN -1.1%), Spirit Realty (SRC -1%)