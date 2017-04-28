CenturyLink names executive team for Level 3 combination

CenturyLink (CTL -0.4% ) has set up leadership for its combination with Level 3 Communications (LVLT -0.3% ).

The firm's Dean Douglas will be executive VP, North America enterprise, taking responsibility for sales, revenue generation and enterprise service delivery as well as the national/business technicians. Level 3's Laurinda Pang will have responsibility for those functions in global accounts and for APAC, EMEA and LATAM.

Level 3's Sunit Patel will serve as executive VP and chief financial officer for the combined company.

Meanwhile, key tech seats come from CenturyLink: Aamir Hussain will serve as executive VP, chief technology officer and network operations. And Girish Varma will be executive VP, IT and managed services.

CenturyLink's Maxine Moreau will be in charge of consumer operations.

CenturyLink expects to close the deal by the end of the third quarter.