LPL Financial +11.5% after blowing through estimates; expenses in check

Backing out a debt refinancing charge, Q1 EPS of $0.66 was up 18% Y/Y, and topped estimates by $0.29.

Inflows of $2.6B during quarter, or a 2% annualized growth rate. Net new advisory assets of $6B, or 11% annualized; net new brokerage assets an outflow of $3.4B, or 5% annualized.

EBITDA of $152M up 11% Y/Y; EBITDA as a percent of gross profit of 40.4% up 190 basis points.

Expenses: Core G&A up 1% Y/Y and down 2% Q/Q to $177M,. Full-year core G&A outlook is maintained at $710M-$725M.

567K shares bought back during quarter for $22M, or average price of $39.68.

Citi, Nomura, and KBW all upgrade.