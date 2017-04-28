Hain Celestial completes purchase of the Yorkshire Provender

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN -0.1% ) announces that it completed the purchase of Yorkshire Provender Limited through its Hain Frozen Foods UK subsidiary.

"We are excited for the opportunity to expand our soup range into premium offerings with the acquisition of Yorkshire Provender, which complements our New Covent Garden Soup Co. and Cully & Sully ranges of fresh soups," says Hain Daniels CEO James Skidmore.

Yorkshire Provender will continue to operate from its Yorkshire location.

Last year, Yorkshire Provender had approximately £6M in net sales and is expected to be accretive to Hain Celestial's earnings in FY18.

Source: Press Release