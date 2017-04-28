Sony +2.2% on swing back to profit

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is up 2.2% today after swinging back to profit in its fiscal Q4, pointing to a continuing turnaround with the help of image sensors and mobile batteries.

Revenue gains of 4% (6% in constant currency) were driven mainly by increases in G&NS and Semiconductors, partly offset by drops in the MC and Pictures segments, as smartphone units and television SVOD revenues both dropped.

Operating income swung to a gain of ¥94.4B ($843M) from a year-ago operating loss of ¥92.9B.

Profit came to ¥27.7B (about $250M), vs. a year-ago loss of ¥88B.

Looking to the year ahead, Sony pointed to an increase in smartphone units, sales and operating income increasing "significantly" in Game & Network Services and Imaging Products & Solutions, and a significant increase in semiconductor sales, while sales and operating income are expected to be flat in Music.

