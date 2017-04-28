FuelCell Energy prices offering of stock, warrants at $1.28/share

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -32.8% ) sinks to 52-week lows after filling in the details of its planned public offering of stocks and warrants.

FCEL says it will offer 12M common shares, Series C warrants to purchase 12M shares and Series D warrants to purchase 12M shares at $1.28/share and accompanying warrants, for ~$15.4M in gross proceeds.

FCEL also grants the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.8M shares, Series C warrants to purchase up to 1.8M shares and Series D warrants to purchase up to 1.8M shares.