Cloud Peak -8% after big Q1 loss, worries over coal exports from Canada

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD -8.2% ) plunges after reporting a much worse than expected Q1 loss as well as below consensus revenues, extending a decline that began late Wednesday when British Columbia threatened to ban the U.S. from shipping thermal coal out of the province’s ports in retaliation for the Trump administration’s new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

CEO Colin Marshall spent much of CLD's earnings conference call last night fending off analyst questions about Trump’s trade policy and the unintended consequences it may have on the coal the company exports from Canada’s west coast.

Marshall urged patience, and noted that no coal-laden freight trains have been turned back at the border yet and that Westshore Terminals, owner of the export terminal used by CLD, had voiced strong opposition to the B.C. premier’s calls.

If CLD cannot export coal, it would become "one of the most expensive names in our coverage universe," says FBR coal analyst Lucas Pipes.