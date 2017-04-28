More on Autoliv's Q1

Autoliv (ALV -6.2% ) reports organic sales rose 4.4% in Q1.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.354B (+2.2%); Seatbelts: $687.1M (+3.5%); Restraint Control and Sensing: $254.7M (+1.6%); Active safety: $191.5M (+0.5%); Brake Control Systems: $120.5M (+100%).

Sales in Asia advanced 12.8% (+3.8% organic growth) to $916M.

Sales in America increased 4.4% (+1.5% organic growth) to $863.6M.

Sales in Europe expanded 4.7% (+8% organic growth) to $828.5M.

Gross profit rate up 20 bps to 20.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 10 bps to 4.6%

Adjusted operating margin slipped 70 bps to 8.4%

Q2 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+2%; Adjusted operating margin rate: ~8.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: ~+3%; Organic sales: ~+4%; Adjusted operating margin rate: ~8.5%; Tax rate: ~30%; Operational cash flow: more than $0.8B; Capital expenditure: 5% to 6% of total sales.