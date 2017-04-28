Neurotrope up 6% ahead of data release from mid-stage of Bryostatin-1 in Alzheimer's

Thinly traded micro cap Neurotrope (NTRP +6.1% ) perks up on modestly higher volume ahead of its May 1 conference call to discuss top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Brystatin-1 in patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease. The call will start at 6:30 am ET.

Bryostatin, an activator of an enzyme called protein kinase (PKC), was originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic. It is being evaluated as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease by Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, the licensor to Neurotrope.