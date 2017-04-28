Cameco -9% following bigger than expected Q1 loss

Cameco (CCJ -8.9% ) plunges after posting a bigger than expected Q1 loss, partly hurt by the termination during the quarter of a contract with Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power.

CCJ also cites weak uranium prices amid a prolonged glut, tracing back to the 2011 Fukushima disaster that shut Japan's nuclear reactors, and a strengthening Canadian dollar for the loss.

"While the market will view the earnings miss as a negative, we point out that Cameco maintained its guidance across the board," says Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rob Chang, adding that CCJ sales historically have been weighted to the last two quarters, when it is likely to get a higher price.

CCJ says its 2017 sales remain on track, at an expected average realized price of $49/lb., which is "well above the current market, a market that remains uncertain and oversupplied."