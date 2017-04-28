Western Digital +3.6% as earnings prompt price target increases

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is up 3.6% after yesterday's Q1 earnings beat and a swath of price target hikes from analysts today.

BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded shares to Buy and boosted its price target to $120 from $95, implying 40% upside from yesterday's close. And Morgan Stanley bumped its rating to Overweight, also with a $120 target.

Needham has gone still higher with its price target, to $138 (61% upside from yesterday).

Stifel Nicolaus joined the parade of raises to $120, praising a broad-based portfolio along with continued HGST & SanDisk integration synergies and de-leveraging.

Cowen boosted its target to $115. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo downgraded shares to Market Perform.