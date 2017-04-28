CEL-SCI nabs new European patent covering Multikine; shares rally 41%

Penny stock CEL-SCI (CVM +40.9% ) jumps on a 10x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the European Patent Office has granted it a new patent covering lead product candidate Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), an immunotherapy in development for certain head and neck cancers and peri-anal warts and cervical dysplasia in patients co-infected with HIV and HPV.

The patent pertains to a method for altering the composition of tumor infiltrating mononuclear cells, increasing CD4+/CD8+ ratio, increasing tumor stroma/epithelial ratio and modulating HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) class II expression on a tumor cell surface with Multikine.

The company's Phase 3 study in head and neck cancer is currently on clinical hold by the FDA while it addresses issues with the Investigator's Brochure and protocol.

Previously: CEL-SCI clarifies "to do" items to address clinical hold on late-stage Multikine study in head and neck cancer (March 7)