Martin Midstream cut to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $20 price target at Stifel, which says MMLP's current valuation presents little upside, even while acknowledging the well-supported distribution and improving balance sheet.

The firm notes MMLP reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $46.8M, which was in-line with consensus estimates; West Texas LPG volumes were light on the quarter but results in the Sulfur Services segment came in well above budget, leading to results that came in 5% ahead of the initial Q1 budget.