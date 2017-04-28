SunEdison seeks court approval of equity rights offering

SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) asks for bankruptcy court approval of its equity rights offering, saying it has secured a commitment to a backstop offering of shares in a new SunEdison and one of its yieldcos, TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), that it says will provide funds needed to repay administrative claims in bankruptcy and complete the yieldco sale to Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

SUNE intends to raise a minimum of $213M by offering common stock in a new entity as well as Class A shares in TERP, according to court papers filed yesterday.

SUNE says the rights offering also would help it monetize its 55M TERP shares and lock in new stock prices that would otherwise be subject to volatility; a hearing is set for May 18 to seek court approval.

Source: Bloomberg First Word