Lions Gate Entertainment announces strategic partnership with Fandom

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -0.2% ),(LGF.B -0.1% ) announced a strategic partnership to to reach fan communities across Lionsgate's broad portfolio of filmed entertainment brands and franchises.

The partnership will enable the company to continue to refine its marketing strategies, expand the worlds of its franchises and create fresh content for fans.

"We're pleased to expand our strategic partnership with President and CEO Craig Palmer, COO Walker Jacobs and the entire Fandom team," said Lionsgate President of Interactive Ventures & Games Peter Levin. "The complementary strengths of our two companies will enable us to engage even more deeply with the fans of our properties, continue customizing our content to their preferences and laser focus our marketing initiatives as we grow our platform around the world."

"Fans are incredibly passionate and connected," said Fandom's Walker Jacobs. "They tell their communities what to listen to, watch, play, and buy. They are the trusted source for advice. Partnering with Lionsgate, a global content partner with a massive library, a deep portfolio of brands and franchises and tremendous international reach, enhances our ability to super-serve these fans worldwide with an amazing pipeline of premium content. It furthers our mission to make fans better fans."

Press Release