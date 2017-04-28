Expedia -1.3% after earnings; Stifel cuts to Hold

Shares in Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) are 1.3% lower after postmarket earnings yesterday showed a miss on profits, and the company foresaw higher restructuring costs ahead.

The stock was cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus today, from a previous Buy. Meanwhile, Needham took the opportunity to raise its price target to $160, and Benchmark reiterated its Buy rating at a target of $165 (implying 22.7% upside from today's price).

Expedia says it now sees $15M-$20M in restructuring charges this year, vs. earlier expectations for $10M-$15M.