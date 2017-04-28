Apple supplier Foxconn plans investment into U.S.

Contract manufacturing giant Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTC:HNHAF) is planning an investment in the United States, but has few details to offer at the moment.

Earlier reports had the Chinese company's top executives visiting the White House and reportedly considering an investment of more than $7B in a display-making plant.

"We are planning a number of investments in America,” Chairman Tery Gou said after the visit. "This project will include both capital-intensive and skilled labor-intensive and high-tech investment."

But he didn't comment on the display plant reports, and when asked whether he'd met with Trump at the White House, said "My memory is not good. Maybe I already forget."

Foxconn (a k a Hon Hai Precision Industry) is a major builder of iPhones for Apple.