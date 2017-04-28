Rough session for SNFs and nursing REITs as D.C. weighs changes

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is considering changing Medicare reimbursement policy and cutting payments to providers with exposure to patients who use the system the most, reports Tatiana Darie at Bloomberg.
Today's action by the CMS is only to solicit feedback on the proposed changes, but JMP's Peter Martin figures they could be implemented as soon as fiscal 2019.
The Ensign Group (ENSG -10.4%), Sabra Health (SBRA -6%), Care Capital (CCP -3.7%), Omega Health (OHI -2.6%), Genesis Health (GEN -1.6%)