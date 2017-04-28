Sell-side wary on Under Armour

Under Armour (UA, UAA) is holding to a large portion of its post-earnings gains, despite a sense of wariness from sell-side analysts.

Stifel Nicolaus maintains a Hold raing and $19 price target on UA. The firm sees valuation on the apparel stock still too stretched to bring in a wave of buyers.

Susquehanna sticks with a Negative rating on Under Armour, saying the Q1 print confirmed its thesis. In a dramatic spin of words, analyst Sam Poser writes that the UA brand is "fraught with danger."

FBR Capital warns that the Under Armour sales forecast is too aggressive.

Evercore: "Footwear growth of just 2% after 36% growth in 4Q and 50%+ in the last couple of years suggests wholesale orders & shipments are catching up with weak sell-through at retail."

GlobalData: "A step up in competition from players, including Nike and Lululemon, is one of the reasons for Under Armour's slower growth."

Canaccord Genuity reiterates its Hold rating and $21 price target.