MGM Cotai to open in Q4

MGM Resorts (MGM -0.6% ) CEO James Murren says the company plans to open the MGM Cotai in Q4 of this year.

Investment firms are beginning to factor the new Macau casino project into their EBITDA estimates for MGM.

Up at bat first is Union Gaming Securities: "Following the opening of Cotai we expect MGM China to enjoy significant upside, given what will be an exceptional uptick in room supply for the company, as well as the largest percentage increase in table supply for any of the ‘Big Six'."