U.S. car sales expected to fall this year

Kelley Blue Book forecasts new car sales in the U.S. will fall 3.1% Y/Y in April to 1.445M units. Sales for mid-size SUVs/crossovers are expected to be 8%, while compact and small car sales are seen falling.

"Mid-size SUVs appear to have the largest impact in swaying consumers from buying mid-size cars and minivans, both of which are down 20 percent this year." advises the research firm.

Kelley Blue Book's forecast for 2017 calls for U.S. auto sales in the range of 16.8M to 17.3M units, which represents a 1% to 4% decline from last year.

KBB's April sales forecasts on major manufacturers are posted below.

General Motors (NYSE:GM): -0.7% Y/Y to 258K units, market share of 17.9%.

Ford (NYSE:F): -5.5% to 217K, market share of 15.0%.

Toyota (NYSE:TM): -4.8% to 201K units, market share 13.9%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): -5.8% to 178K units, market share of 12.3%.

Honda (NYSE:HMC): -4.6% to 142K units, market share 9.8%.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): -0.7% to 123K units, market share 8.5%.

Hyundai/Kia (OTC:HYMLF): -4.8% to 113K, market share 7.8%.

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY): +5.2% to 53K, market share of 3.7%

Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY): +0.4% to 50.5K, market share 3.5%.

Other automakers off the list due to lower volume: OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY, TSLA, TTM, OTCPK:MMTOF, OTCPK:MZDAY.